William "Bill" M. Lawler

In 2014, together, Bill and Terri started "Grammy Camp" which was a favorite week every summer where all of the grandchildren excitedly arrived at the Lawler farm to enjoy a week of fun filled activities with their cousins and grandparents. The entire camp group could often be seen during that week touring around beautiful Southern Illinois in their red school bus with "Grammy Camp" magnets proudly displayed on the side.

Bill's pursuits varied from being an avid runner to oil operator to CBD cannabis company cofounder. In all of his pursuits and his life he was a charismatic, loving, humble, and kind soul who never met a stranger. All who knew Bill knew that he loved music and was immensely proud of all of his grandchildren that followed suit in either song or instrument.

Terri was Bill's rock. Together they shared the enormous task of raising their six sons. After their youngest son left the nest, they continued their passion for travel with many great adventures that involved bike tours throughout the U.S., Germany, New Zealand, Ireland and The Czech Republic. Bill and Terri greatly enjoyed their RV adventures later in life and still cherish the friendships they made at their many different camping locations. This love of travel started as a young couple with many of the boys in tow crisscrossing the U.S. to attend the annual American Dental Association conventions. Bill is also survived by his brother Msgr. Joseph Lawler of Ridgway, his brother Raymond Lawler (Ellen) of Marion, his sister Lucy (Bill) Zilch of Bloomingdale, and his sister Mary Ellen (Gary (d)) Walsh of Katy, Texas, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved dog, Timber. His brother Patrick (Darlene Schlies) predeceased him in 1986. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, Illinois. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 25th at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Brian Barker officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick Catholic Cemetery, in Ridgway. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to School Sisters of Notre Dame (Central Pacific Province) in St. Louis or to Saint Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Ridgway, Illinois.