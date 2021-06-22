William "Bill" M. Lawler
1946 - 2021
MARION — William "Bill" M. Lawler passed away suddenly June 19, 2021, at Lawler Farms. Bill was born in Ridgway on October 29, 1946, to James and Lucille (Duffy) Lawler. Bill married Terri (Biver) Lawler on December 27, 1968, and together they shared more than 52 years of marriage. Terri survives and lives here in Marion.
Bill is survived by his six lads: Todd Lawler of Marion, Jay (Becky) Lawler of Memphis, Adam (Sarah) Lawler of Marion, Ben (Becky) Lawler of St. Louis, David (Kate) Lawler of Marion, and Dan (Meghan) Lawler of Memphis and by his 10 grandchildren that he affectionately referred to as his "nietos": Annabelle, Judson, Wyatt, Addison, Natalie, Barrett, William, Jillian, Jackson, and Henry. Bill was excitedly awaiting the arrival of his eleventh granddaughter in just a few days.
After meeting Terri at SIU Carbondale, Bill continued his studies at University of Illinois Chicago where he graduated from dental school in 1973. Upon graduation, Bill moved his young family to Marion where he established his own dental practice where he compassionately served his patients and community for more than 30 years. Bill was a lifelong student who sought after every opportunity to learn. In that vein, Bill was able to use his patience and knowledge from 2004-2009 teaching at SIU School of Dental Medicine.
In 2014, together, Bill and Terri started "Grammy Camp" which was a favorite week every summer where all of the grandchildren excitedly arrived at the Lawler farm to enjoy a week of fun filled activities with their cousins and grandparents. The entire camp group could often be seen during that week touring around beautiful Southern Illinois in their red school bus with "Grammy Camp" magnets proudly displayed on the side.
Bill was a lifelong parishioner at St. Joseph's parish in Marion where Bill and Terri raised all of their sons and instilled their basis of faith.
Bill's pursuits varied from being an avid runner to oil operator to CBD cannabis company cofounder. In all of his pursuits and his life he was a charismatic, loving, humble, and kind soul who never met a stranger. All who knew Bill knew that he loved music and was immensely proud of all of his grandchildren that followed suit in either song or instrument.
Terri was Bill's rock. Together they shared the enormous task of raising their six sons. After their youngest son left the nest, they continued their passion for travel with many great adventures that involved bike tours throughout the U.S., Germany, New Zealand, Ireland and The Czech Republic. Bill and Terri greatly enjoyed their RV adventures later in life and still cherish the friendships they made at their many different camping locations. This love of travel started as a young couple with many of the boys in tow crisscrossing the U.S. to attend the annual American Dental Association conventions. Bill is also survived by his brother Msgr. Joseph Lawler of Ridgway, his brother Raymond Lawler (Ellen) of Marion, his sister Lucy (Bill) Zilch of Bloomingdale, and his sister Mary Ellen (Gary (d)) Walsh of Katy, Texas, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved dog, Timber. His brother Patrick (Darlene Schlies) predeceased him in 1986. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, Illinois. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 25th at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Brian Barker officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick Catholic Cemetery, in Ridgway. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to School Sisters of Notre Dame (Central Pacific Province) in St. Louis or to Saint Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Ridgway, Illinois.
Arrangements were entrusted to Binkley-Ross Funeral Home, under the direction of Joni Binkley- Ross and Monte Blue. 618-997-7771
