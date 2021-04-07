 Skip to main content
William "Bill" McGlasson
William "Bill" McGlasson

William "Bill" McGlasson

DuQUOIN — William "Bill" McGlasson, 87, of DuQuoin, passed away on April 5, 2021, at the DuQuoin Nursing and Rehab.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 10, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Ron Pigg officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

