William "Bill" Nels Bell

June 23, 1924 - Jan. 14, 2021

ZEIGLER — William "Bill" Nels Bell, 96, of Zeigler, Illinois passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his home.

Bill was born June 23, 1924, in Zeigler to John William and Anna (Anderson) Bell.

He married Elizabeth Marie Cavarretta September 3, 1946, in Waukegan. She preceded him in death March 19, 2012.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Art Brandon of Mulkeytown; a son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Maudie Bell of Zeigler; four grandchildren: Nikki Hunter and Chad of Mulkeytown and Brian Brandon of Chicago, J. William and Elizabeth Bell of Champaign and Michael and Joanna Bell of Fayetteville, AR; three great grandchildren: Haley Elizabeth Hunter of Herrin and Caroline and Alice Bell of Champaign; William Brennan and Nathaniel Bell of Fayetteville, AR; a very special friend, Howard Lewis of Marion and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Bell was a Navy veteran of World War II and a member of the Zeigler American Legion Patrick McClellan Post 177. He was a retired coal miner who last worked at Inland Steel Mine in Sesser and a member of the UMWA Local Union 1545.