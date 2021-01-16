William "Bill" Nels Bell
June 23, 1924 - Jan. 14, 2021
ZEIGLER — William "Bill" Nels Bell, 96, of Zeigler, Illinois passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his home.
Bill was born June 23, 1924, in Zeigler to John William and Anna (Anderson) Bell.
He married Elizabeth Marie Cavarretta September 3, 1946, in Waukegan. She preceded him in death March 19, 2012.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Art Brandon of Mulkeytown; a son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Maudie Bell of Zeigler; four grandchildren: Nikki Hunter and Chad of Mulkeytown and Brian Brandon of Chicago, J. William and Elizabeth Bell of Champaign and Michael and Joanna Bell of Fayetteville, AR; three great grandchildren: Haley Elizabeth Hunter of Herrin and Caroline and Alice Bell of Champaign; William Brennan and Nathaniel Bell of Fayetteville, AR; a very special friend, Howard Lewis of Marion and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bell was a Navy veteran of World War II and a member of the Zeigler American Legion Patrick McClellan Post 177. He was a retired coal miner who last worked at Inland Steel Mine in Sesser and a member of the UMWA Local Union 1545.
The family is planning a private service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Bell are suggested to the Zeigler American Patrick McClellan Post 177, c/o Vantrease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 111, Zeigler, IL 62999 or the Franklin County Senior Services, "Meals on Wheels", 225 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL 62896.
Vantrease Funeral Homes, Inc. of Zeigler and Royalton is entrusted with the arrangements.
Visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com for more information and to sign the online register book.
