William "Billy" Leslie Rehana

MARION - William "Billy" Leslie Rehana, 57, of Marion, passed away in March, 2023, in Makanda, Illinois.

Graveside services, with military rites, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, Illinois, with Rev. T.J. Gentry officiating.

Billy was born Aug. 28, 1965, in Olney, Illinois, to Baba Hawel and Shirley Ann (Bristow) Rehana.

He is survived by his father, Baba Rehana of Marion; siblings, David Rehana, Younia Rehana (Zev Bassin), Joseph Rehana, Annette Rehana (Stephens Larubi); nieces and nephews, Samaria Rehana, Wolfe Bassin, Isabella Larubi, Andrew Larubi, and Dustin Larubi.

Billy was preceded in death by his mother.

He was always the first to jump off a cliff; fearless, creative, and found harmony in nature. He was an organic produce farmer in Southern Illinois after years of working as a licensed stockbroker in Philadelphia. He honorably served our country in the United States Navy.

Memorial contributions are preferred to This Able Veteran, 1714 South Wolf Creek Road, Carbondale, IL 62902. This organization is a service dog organization benefiting U.S. military veterans suffering from PTSD.

Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.