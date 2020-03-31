MURPHYSBORO — William "Bill" Brunty of Broomfield, Colorado, formerly of Murphysboro, Illinois, passed away on March 22, 2020.

Bill was born in Jackson County, on Sept. 6, 1919, to W. Owen Brunty and Loudene (Creal) Brunty. He served in the U. S. Army Air Corps in the European Theatre during World War II. Bill married Gussie (Grammer) Brunty on June 28, 1947, in Murphysboro, Illinois. She preceded him in death in addition to his two brothers and one sister. Bill is survived by his son, David (Debra) Brunty of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Brunty attended Southern Illinois University and graduated in 1954 with a degree in Education and later obtained his Masters. He taught in the Murphysboro School Systems before his retirement.

Graveside services were held on March 30, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, Murphysboro, Illinois, with Rev. Charles Allen officiating. A memorial for Bill will be held at a later date.

For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Brunty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.