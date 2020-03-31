William Brunty

MURPHYSBORO — William "Bill" Brunty of Broomfield, Colorado, formerly of Murphysboro, Illinois, passed away on March 22, 2020.
Bill was born in Jackson County, on Sept. 6, 1919, to W. Owen Brunty and Loudene (Creal) Brunty. He served in the U. S. Army Air Corps in the European Theatre during World War II. Bill married Gussie (Grammer) Brunty on June 28, 1947, in Murphysboro, Illinois. She preceded him in death in addition to his two brothers and one sister. Bill is survived by his son, David (Debra) Brunty of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
You have free articles remaining.
Mr. Brunty attended Southern Illinois University and graduated in 1954 with a degree in Education and later obtained his Masters. He taught in the Murphysboro School Systems before his retirement.
Graveside services were held on March 30, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, Murphysboro, Illinois, with Rev. Charles Allen officiating. A memorial for Bill will be held at a later date.
For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.