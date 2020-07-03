CAMPBELL HILL — William C. Priebe, 87, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Du Quoin Nursing and Rehab.
William was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Campbell Hill, the son of Arthur and Ruth Knop Priebe.
He married Marjorie Knop, on Aug. 18, 1956, in Campbell Hill. She preceded him in death July 5, 2017.
Bill was a farmer and he raised cattle.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict.
Bill was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Campbell Hill and Campbell Hill American Legion Post 1096. He was serving as trustee for Bradley Township.
Bill loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Bill is survived by one daughter, Debbie (Kevin) Smith of Campbell Hill; one granddaughter, Christine (Matt) Davis of Ava; and one sister, Barbara Priebe of Campbell Hill.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Allegra Rubach.
Phase 4 Restore Guidelines will be in effect, which allows 50 attendees at one time, using social distancing guidelines and face masks. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, in St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery, Campbell Hill, with Minister Deb Rathert officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava.
Memorials may be given to St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery Fund.
To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.