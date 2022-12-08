 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William Dale Atwood

MARION — William Dale Atwood, 89, of Marion, IL, passed away at 10:42 am on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at his home of over 68 years.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Rev. Woody Webb and Rev. Tim Ozment presiding.

Interment will follow next to his wife in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion.

The family has requested for those who would prefer, memorial contributions may be made to the "Cana Cemetery," located near Creal Springs, IL. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed c/o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL, 62959.

For complete information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit the website https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

