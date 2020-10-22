CARBONDALE — William Daniel “Dan” Jones, 56, of Carbondale, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Dan was born on Nov. 3, 1963, to John and Jennie Jones in Carbondale. After graduating from Carbondale High School in the Class of 1981, he went on to study at Southern Illinois University in History and Religious Studies.

Dan was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was extraordinarily proud of his children, Alexis, Roger and Shelby and always tried his best to support them. Dan dedicated years of his life serving as the primary caregiver of his mother, Jennie Louise Jones, ensuring her comfort and happiness until her death in December 2019.

Dan was a passionate historian and could often be found touring civil war battlefields when he wasn't at home. He also actively worked to improve the Carbondale community, volunteering as a Learning in Retirement professor at Southern Illinois University. He charmed and made fast friends with everyone who knew him.

Dan was preceded in eternal rest by his parents, John E. Jones and Jennie Louise Jones; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and his siblings Johnetta, Jerald, and Harry Jones.