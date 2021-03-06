 Skip to main content
William Douglas Schwegman
William Douglas Schwegman

William Douglas Schwegman

April 15, 1957 - Feb. 24, 2021

QUEEN CREEK, Arizona — William Douglas Schwegman was born April 15, 1957, in Champaign and died February 24, 2021, in Queen Creek, AZ at age 63.

Doug was raised and educated in Carbondale, having graduated from Carbondale Community High School and Southern Illinois University with Bachelor's in economics and MBA Degrees. He also earned a Master's of International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Phoenix, AZ. He worked for American Express, Apple Computer, Cybersource, and Visa in management and international marketing. His work took him to many different countries. He lived for five years in England working for Apple U.K.

He is survived by his father, Bill Schwegman of Carbondale; his sister, Rev. Deborah Troester of San Jose, CA; his brother, Jeffrey Schwegman of Chesterfield, MO; a nephew, Scott Schwegman; nieces: Sara Schwegman and Christa Troester; other relatives and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Judith (Crandle) Schwegman; paternal grandparents, Virginia (Williams) and Dr. Ellis Crandle; and maternal grandparents, Margret (Lay) and Virgil Schwegman.

A family service will be held at a later date. A private inurnment will be in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Carbondale, IL.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

