William Douglas Winters

MARION — William Douglas "Doug" Winters, age 74, of Marion, IL, passed away at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation were on Monday, December 27, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home with Rev. Clifford Rose presiding.

Interment will follow in Empire Cemetery near Elizabethtown, IL, in Hardin County.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to either or both: "Empire Cemetery" and/or "American Cancer Society." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Due to the executive order by the Governor of Illinois, for all those attending the visitation and funeral service inside, the wearing of a face mask and practice of social distancing is suggested.