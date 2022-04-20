William E. "Bill" Phemister

MARION — William E. "Bill" Phemister, age 84, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with his family near, at 9:02 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Grange Hall Free Will Baptist Church, located at 9950 Grassy Road, Marion.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the church with Pastor Kevin McNeely presiding.

Interment will follow near the old family farm in White Oak Cemetery located south of Marion, near the Lake of Egypt.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both: "Grange Hall Free Will Baptist Church" and/or "White Oak Cemetery." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.