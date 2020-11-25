ROYALTON — William E. Swain, 75, of Royalton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services will be on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1:30 p.m. at the Mulkeytown Cemetery with Brother Larry Cook officiating. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery. Face coverings will be required at the cemetery.