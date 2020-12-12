CARBONDALE — William Ernest Eaton, Bill to his friends, was born on Sept. 4, 1925, and passed away Dec. 2, 2020, at his home after struggling with pneumonia.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Carol Eaton Brandenburg and Alan Brandenburg; his four grandchildren, Lea Eaton Hinchcliff, Kit Fox, Kathryn Eaton Brandenburg, and William Eaton Brandenburg; and his two great-grandchildren, Archibold Eaton Smith and Rio Eaton Smith; his friends; and his dog, Molly.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Coralie Anne Eaton; and his daughter, Suzanne Eaton Hinchcliff.

Bill was a graduate of Carbondale Community High School and attended both Southern Illinois University and the University of Illinois. He was the football captain while at CCHS, and lettered in Football and Track in 1944 and 1945 while at SIU.

He was an Apprentice Seamen and an Aviation Cadet in the Navy from July 1, 1943 to July 4, 1944. He participated in the Coast Guard Auxiliary for 31 years.

He was a member of the Lions Club and Elks Club for 60 years and helped with many Pancake Days.