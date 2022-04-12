William Eugene Simeone

Dec. 31, 1922 - Apr. 2, 2022

CARBONDALE — Husband, teacher and father, William (Bill) Eugene Simeone, 99, of Carbondale, passed away peacefully at his home on April 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by Jane, his beloved wife of 72 years, his parents, and his brother Ralph.

He is survived by his two children: William (Billy) (Colleen) of Carbondale, and Christina Risatti (Howard) of Richmond, Virginia; two granddaughters: Jessica Simeone of Chicago and Delia Wyatt (Riley) of Vancouver, Washington and grandson, Teddy.

Bill was born in Redgranite, Wisconsin, on Dec. 31, 1922, to Cosimo Simeone and Adelina (Pastore) Simeone. After spending his teenage years in Milwaukee, he went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, obtaining a bachelor's degree in 1943. That same year he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in the 66th Infantry Division. In 1947, he obtained a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin and went on to earn his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania on the G.I. Bill. In 1950, he joined the department of English at Southern Illinois University serving at various times as department chair and Dean of the Graduate School (1965-69). He retired from SIU in 1983.

In 1956, Bill received a Fulbright scholarship and 1959 a Guggenheim Fellowship. His publications include articles on Robin Hood and Italian Folklore. In 1964, he, along with Walter F. Staton, published A Critical Edition of Richard Fanshaw's 1647 Translation of Giovanni Battista Guarini's Il Pastor Fido.

He traveled widely throughout the United States and made numerous trips to Europe, especially to Italy. In later years he took up painting and woodwork working.

He will be fondly remembered by many for his integrity and careful judgment. Arrangements are private. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.