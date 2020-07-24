William Fox Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — William Fox Jr., 96, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 9, 1924, to William Fox and Zella (Sweet) Fox Sr., in Elkville.

William married Viola Ellis on Sept. 14, 1946. They shared 73 years of marriage.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. After 40 years of service, he retired from the coal mines.

He was a Mason at De Soto Masonic Lodge.

William is survived by his loving wife, Viola Fox of Murphysboro; two daughters, Joan (Roy) Phoenix of Murphysboro and Sheila (Wayne) Segelken of Elkville; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, DeLinda Sue Pharo and 12 siblings.

Private services with military honors were at Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home. Inurnment was in Murdale Gardens of Memory.

