William Frederick "Fred" Curtner

MARION - William Frederick "Fred" Curtner, age 85, of Marion, IL, passed away with his family near, at 1:46 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The graveside committal service will be on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery of Marion, IL, with the Pastor Bobby Parker presiding.

Those wishing to attend the graveside service should gather at the cemetery prior to 2:00 p.m.

Interment will follow next to his mother Margarete.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.wilsonmcreynolds.com&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=PmL3hAMSmodnQrmzUPwyKYNrVwFERgasOWYn5ZFo8zE&m=waN4-4KmURbuW41M_c9HUy6FUs_jySlzkhnWWplf-VU&s=nIW_ITS4DoQ8Dfy6ie_JhvEMTRSCMRC4fnY2KOLSUtA&e= or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.