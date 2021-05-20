William Frederick "Fred" Curtner
MARION - William Frederick "Fred" Curtner, age 85, of Marion, IL, passed away with his family near, at 1:46 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.
The graveside committal service will be on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery of Marion, IL, with the Pastor Bobby Parker presiding.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service should gather at the cemetery prior to 2:00 p.m.
Interment will follow next to his mother Margarete.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.wilsonmcreynolds.com&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=PmL3hAMSmodnQrmzUPwyKYNrVwFERgasOWYn5ZFo8zE&m=waN4-4KmURbuW41M_c9HUy6FUs_jySlzkhnWWplf-VU&s=nIW_ITS4DoQ8Dfy6ie_JhvEMTRSCMRC4fnY2KOLSUtA&e= or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.