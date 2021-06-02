William G. West, Sr.
JOHNSTON CITY -
William G. West Sr. 98 passed away Thursday May 27, 2021 at 10:10 P.M. at VAMC in Marion.
Services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday June 5, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Johnston City with Pastor Steven Higgs officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon at the church. Military services will be held by the Marion V.F.W. American Legion and Army Honor's Burial Detail Team. Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Johnston City. Envelopes will be available at the church.
To sign the guest register or for more information, please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.
