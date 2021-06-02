 Skip to main content
William G. West, Sr.
William G. West, Sr.

William G. West, Sr.

JOHNSTON CITY -

William G. West Sr. 98 passed away Thursday May 27, 2021 at 10:10 P.M. at VAMC in Marion.

Services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday June 5, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Johnston City with Pastor Steven Higgs officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon at the church. Military services will be held by the Marion V.F.W. American Legion and Army Honor's Burial Detail Team. Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Johnston City. Envelopes will be available at the church.

