William Glen Goins

Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Anna Cemetery, with Pastor Lonnie Lewis officiating. Interment will immediately follow. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro. All those attending are required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines. Maximum occupancy of the building will be 50 people at a time.