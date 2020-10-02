JONESBORO — William Glen Goins, 80, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home.
Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Anna Cemetery, with Pastor Lonnie Lewis officiating. Interment will immediately follow. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro. All those attending are required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines. Maximum occupancy of the building will be 50 people at a time.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the cemetery.
To view the obituary and leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.
