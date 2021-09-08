William H. "Bill"/"Billy" Oploh
MAKANDA — William H. "Bill"/"Billy" Oploh, 56 of Makanda, IL, passed away at 10:46 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021
A private celebration of Bill's life will be held when conditions relating to the COVID pandemic will allow for a safe gathering. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to an educational fund for his daughters Heidi and Elli.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com
