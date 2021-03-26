 Skip to main content
William H. Lanum
William H. Lanum

MARIETTA, Georgia — William H. Lanum age 82, of Marietta passed on March 22, 2021. Funeral service will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. from Heritage FH and Chapel, Marietta. Viewing at 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Interment: Kennesaw Memorial Park.

Heritage FH and Chapel 770-485-0040.

