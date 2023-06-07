William K. Stevens

Oct. 12, 1946 - June 3, 2023

FENTON, MO. — William (Bill) Stevens, 76, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Fenton, Missouri. Bill was born on Oct. 12, 1946, in Murphysboro, Illinois to Lloyd (Tony) and Rose Catherine (Kelly) Stevens. In 1970, he married Nellie Brookmyer. Bill and family moved to Orlando, Florida in 1985 so he could fulfill his dream of working at Walt Disney World. He retired from Disney's Animal Kingdom in 2011. Bill loved to play golf, travel, and cheer on the USC Trojans.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Corey) Lamb of Manchester, MO, his son, Bryan (Beth) Stevens of Sheboygan Falls, WI, his brother, Kelly (Mona) Stevens of Murphysboro, brother-in-law, Randy (Tena) Brookmyer of Carbondale, sister-in-law Barb (Deneen) Lampert of Elizabethtown, a niece and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Rose Stevens, his wife, Nellie Stevens, and his grandson, Austen Lamb.

Bill will be buried during a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the St. Louis Zoo's Tribute Fund in Bill's honor.