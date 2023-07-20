William L. "Bill" Minton, Sr.
Jan. 14, 1935 - July 16, 2023
MARION – William L. "Bill" Minton, Sr., 88, of Marion, passed away July 16, 2023 in Carbondale.
Homegoing services will be held at Blue Funeral Home in Marion on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Blue Funeral Home prior to the service. Military honors will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Purpose House, 124 LouAnn Dr., Herrin, IL 62948.
For full obituary please visit www.bluefuneralhome.com.
