William L. "Bill" Musgrave
William L. “Bill” Musgrave

William L. “Bill” Musgrave

COBDEN — William L. “Bill” Musgrave, age 72 of Cobden, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in the Marion V.A. Medical Center.

Graveside funeral services will be at noon, on Friday, Nov. 27, at the Alto Pass Cemetery with Chaplin Richard Bittle officiating. Interment will immediately follow. Graveside visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour at noon. Military rites will be conducted by the Carroll P. Foster Post #3455 of the V.F.W. in Anna and the Illinois Army National Guard Funeral Honor Team. Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distance guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Veteran's Home Activity Fund. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery and the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home.

TO VIEW THE OBITUARY AND LEAVE ONLINE CONDOLENCESFOR THE FAMILY, VISIT; www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com

RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOMEIN COBDEN IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS

William L. “Bill” Musgrave

Musgrave

