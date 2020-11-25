COBDEN — William L. “Bill” Musgrave, age 72 of Cobden, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in the Marion V.A. Medical Center.
Graveside funeral services will be at noon, on Friday, Nov. 27, at the Alto Pass Cemetery with Chaplin Richard Bittle officiating. Interment will immediately follow. Graveside visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour at noon. Military rites will be conducted by the Carroll P. Foster Post #3455 of the V.F.W. in Anna and the Illinois Army National Guard Funeral Honor Team. Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distance guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Veteran's Home Activity Fund. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery and the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home.
TO VIEW THE OBITUARY AND LEAVE ONLINE CONDOLENCESFOR THE FAMILY, VISIT; www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com
RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOMEIN COBDEN IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.