William L. “Bill” Musgrave

Graveside funeral services will be at noon, on Friday, Nov. 27, at the Alto Pass Cemetery with Chaplin Richard Bittle officiating. Interment will immediately follow. Graveside visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour at noon. Military rites will be conducted by the Carroll P. Foster Post #3455 of the V.F.W. in Anna and the Illinois Army National Guard Funeral Honor Team. Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distance guidelines.