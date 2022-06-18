William Lawrence Springer

Jan. 15, 1945 - June 2, 2022

EL MIRAGE, AZ — William Lawrence "Bill/Larry" Springer, age 77, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in El Mirage, Arizona. Bill was born on January 15, 1945, to Norman and Sibyl (Davis) Springer in Carbondale, IL. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Drone on June 6, 1970, in St. Clair County, Illinois. They would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Bill is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter and son-in-law: Ericka and Jeff Grubbs; Betty's daughters and son-in-laws: Nikki and Brian Coover and Tia and Ken Mink; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Kylie, and Jordan Grubbs, Sami Cuevas and Jackie Vela, Stephanie Mink, Christen Dahm, and Alex Mink; and numerous great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed reading his Bible, working on his family farm in Carbondale, spending time with his family, car shows, tractor shows, motorcycles, and sharing stories of his past. Bill was a self-employed Certified Public Accountant until he retired. Bill and Betty enjoyed wintering in Arizona upon retirement.

Bill's wishes were for cremation and no memorial. Sunwest Funeral Home in El Mirage, AZ, has assisted the family with his wishes.

In lieu of memorials, the family requests prayers for Bill/Larry and his family.