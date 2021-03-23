 Skip to main content
William Lee "Bill" Garrison
William Lee "Bill" Garrison

William Lee "Bill" Garrison

William Lee "Bill" Garrison

Jan. 31, 1927 - Mar. 16, 2021

TOMBALL, Texas — William Lee "Bill" Garrison, age 94, passed away in his sleep March 16, 2021, in Tomball, Texas. Bill, the oldest of nine children, was born January 31, 1927, to the late Ray and Estel (Turner) Garrison. Bill was ordained as a Baptist Minister in 1949, and retired from the ministry in Burlington, Kentucky. Bill and Sarah moved to Houston in 2012 to be near their daughter.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sarah (Wood), who he married on June 12, 1949, at the First Baptist Church in Harrisburg; daughter, Jacqueline (Russ) Rickmann; grandson, Aaron (Jill) DiVirgilio; granddaughter, Carey D'Amore; five great grandchildren; foster son, Stanley Wildman; sisters: Coleta Wingo, Carolyn Peters, Anna Belle McCormick, Opal (Leonard) Baird, Brenda Winters. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judith Ann 1956; parents: Ray 1982, Estel 1993; brothers: Don 1981, Dean 2018; sister, Maxine Lamar 2006.

