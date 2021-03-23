William Lee "Bill" Garrison
Jan. 31, 1927 - Mar. 16, 2021
TOMBALL, Texas — William Lee "Bill" Garrison, age 94, passed away in his sleep March 16, 2021, in Tomball, Texas. Bill, the oldest of nine children, was born January 31, 1927, to the late Ray and Estel (Turner) Garrison. Bill was ordained as a Baptist Minister in 1949, and retired from the ministry in Burlington, Kentucky. Bill and Sarah moved to Houston in 2012 to be near their daughter.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sarah (Wood), who he married on June 12, 1949, at the First Baptist Church in Harrisburg; daughter, Jacqueline (Russ) Rickmann; grandson, Aaron (Jill) DiVirgilio; granddaughter, Carey D'Amore; five great grandchildren; foster son, Stanley Wildman; sisters: Coleta Wingo, Carolyn Peters, Anna Belle McCormick, Opal (Leonard) Baird, Brenda Winters. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judith Ann 1956; parents: Ray 1982, Estel 1993; brothers: Don 1981, Dean 2018; sister, Maxine Lamar 2006.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.