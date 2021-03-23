TOMBALL, Texas — William Lee "Bill" Garrison, age 94, passed away in his sleep March 16, 2021, in Tomball, Texas. Bill, the oldest of nine children, was born January 31, 1927, to the late Ray and Estel (Turner) Garrison. Bill was ordained as a Baptist Minister in 1949, and retired from the ministry in Burlington, Kentucky. Bill and Sarah moved to Houston in 2012 to be near their daughter.