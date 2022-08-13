William M. "Bill" Harmon

1924 - 2020

HERRIN — William M. "Bill" Harmon will be honored at a memorial service Saturday, August 20, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, in Herrin, Illinois. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. in the church Gathering Room. Burial will follow at Herrin City Cemetery.

Bill was born July 7, 1924, Oklahoma City, OK. and died June 3, 2020, at 95 years old at his home in Herrin. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services were delayed until family and friends could gather freely to remember a much-loved, much-revered (and sometime feared) father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, mentor, civic leader and loyal friend.

Bill was a long-time faculty member of the SIU School of Journalism and managing editor of the Daily Egyptian newspaper. He and wife Marge were active business and civic members of the Herrin community. At Bill's request, his ashes will be interred along with those of Cocoa, Bill's faithful four-legged furry companion.