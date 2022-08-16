William M. "Bill" Harmon
HERRIN — William M. "Bill" Harmon, of Herrin, retired newspaperman and journalism teacher, died Tuesday, June 3, 2020, at his home.
Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, with burial at Herrin City Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday in the church gathering space. Meredith Waddell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Those considering memorial donations may make them to the Our Lady of Mount Carmel new school fund or to the church's Sister Parish Project: 316 West Monroe Street, Herrin, IL 62948; ourladyofmtcarmelherrin.weshareonline.org or to the SIU Bill Harmon Scholarship: College of Mass Communications and Media Arts (Journalism), 1100 Lincoln Dr. # 6606, Carbondale, IL 62901; foreversiu.org/colleges-units/mass-communications.php.
