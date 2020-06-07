William M. Harmon

HERRIN — Former faculty editor of the SIU Daily Egyptian newspaper, William M. “Bill” Harmon, 95, of Herrin, passed away on June 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was a co-owner of Nancy's Flowers in Herrin and a long-time member of the Rotary and the United Way Fund in Herrin.
Bill was born July 7, 1924, in Oklahoma City to Amanda (Peck) and William P. Harmon. He married Margie Jo (Brundage) Harmon on Aug. 13, 1949. During 66 years of marriage, Marge and Bill raised six children: Catherine Fleck, Herrin; Mary Lockhart, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Matthew Preston, Herrin; Melinda (Bill Cronin) Harmon, Deer, Arkansas; Margaret (Dr. James) Petersen, Wentzville, Missouri; Ruth Harmon, Herrin. He was “Grandpa” to seven grandchildren: Simon Stotler and wife, Sharon, Beaverton, Oregon; Emily Fleck and partner, Dave Cipriani, Ojai, California; Anna Lockhart and husband, Jason Nark, Blackwood, New Jersey; Joseph Petersen, New York City; Isabelle Petersen, Boulder, Colorado; Gus Petersen, Wentzville, Missouri. He was “Great-Grandpa” (“Ggpa”) to three great-grandchildren: Marcus and Jacob Stotler, Beaverton, Oregon; and Julian Cipriani, Ojai, California.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge, retired Herrin schoolteacher and school board member; parents; and sister, Bettye J. Harmon.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Suggested donations in Bill's memory may be sent to Our Lady of Mount Carmel New School Fund or the Sister Parish fund: 316 West Monroe Street, Herrin, IL 62948 or to the SIU Bill Harmon Scholarship: College of Mass Communications and Media Arts (Journalism), 1100 Lincoln Dr. # 6606, Carbondale, IL 62901.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois.
For the full obituary, to share a life story or memory, or to leave a message of condolence, visit meredithwaddell.com.
