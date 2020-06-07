William M. Harmon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HERRIN — Former faculty editor of the SIU Daily Egyptian newspaper, William M. “Bill” Harmon, 95, of Herrin, passed away on June 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

He was a co-owner of Nancy's Flowers in Herrin and a long-time member of the Rotary and the United Way Fund in Herrin.

Bill was born July 7, 1924, in Oklahoma City to Amanda (Peck) and William P. Harmon. He married Margie Jo (Brundage) Harmon on Aug. 13, 1949. During 66 years of marriage, Marge and Bill raised six children: Catherine Fleck, Herrin; Mary Lockhart, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Matthew Preston, Herrin; Melinda (Bill Cronin) Harmon, Deer, Arkansas; Margaret (Dr. James) Petersen, Wentzville, Missouri; Ruth Harmon, Herrin. He was “Grandpa” to seven grandchildren: Simon Stotler and wife, Sharon, Beaverton, Oregon; Emily Fleck and partner, Dave Cipriani, Ojai, California; Anna Lockhart and husband, Jason Nark, Blackwood, New Jersey; Joseph Petersen, New York City; Isabelle Petersen, Boulder, Colorado; Gus Petersen, Wentzville, Missouri. He was “Great-Grandpa” (“Ggpa”) to three great-grandchildren: Marcus and Jacob Stotler, Beaverton, Oregon; and Julian Cipriani, Ojai, California.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge, retired Herrin schoolteacher and school board member; parents; and sister, Bettye J. Harmon.