× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — William O. Bizzell, 75, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.

William was born June 14, 1944, in Murphysboro, to Samuel O. and Janet L. (Linzee) Bizzell, who preceded him in death.

He was united in marriage to Janet L. Elliott on June 19, 1965, in Murphysboro. She survives.

Keeping with William's wishes, cremation had been accorded and private services will be conducted.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Bizzell of Murphysboro; two sons, Eric and Julia Bizzell of Beecher City, John Bizzell and Jenna Blythe of Murphysboro, and one daughter Lynn and Rick Brady of Murphysboro; one sister, Lois Baker of Murphysboro; five grandchildren, Rachel (Wesley) Norton, Melissa Brady, Kaytlyn Bizzell, Davian Bizzell and Alivia Bizzell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert L. Bizzell.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Bizzell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.