MURPHYSBORO — William O. Bizzell, 75, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.
William was born June 14, 1944, in Murphysboro, to Samuel O. and Janet L. (Linzee) Bizzell, who preceded him in death.
He was united in marriage to Janet L. Elliott on June 19, 1965, in Murphysboro. She survives.
Keeping with William's wishes, cremation had been accorded and private services will be conducted.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Bizzell of Murphysboro; two sons, Eric and Julia Bizzell of Beecher City, John Bizzell and Jenna Blythe of Murphysboro, and one daughter Lynn and Rick Brady of Murphysboro; one sister, Lois Baker of Murphysboro; five grandchildren, Rachel (Wesley) Norton, Melissa Brady, Kaytlyn Bizzell, Davian Bizzell and Alivia Bizzell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert L. Bizzell.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.