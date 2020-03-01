William R. Gibbs

JONESBORO — Wilburn R. Gibbs, 87, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro. Interment will be in the Jonesboro Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
