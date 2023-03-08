William R. Mau

Jan. 31, 1950 - March 5, 2023

CARBONDALE, IL — William R. Mau, 73, of Carbondale, IL, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Bill was born Jan. 31, 1950, in Springfield, the son of R.F. Mau, Jr. and Helen Louise "Peg" (Flinn) Mau. He married Barbara Mahoney on Nov. 17, 1973, in Ashland, and she survives.

He is also survived by one daughter, Ellen (Jeremiah) Jahn of Carbondale, and their children, Kathryn, Emily, Magdalene, and Phoenix; and one son, Keith Mau of St. Louis, MO; two sisters, Kitty Mau and Sue Tucker, both of Ashland; sister-in-law, Margaret (Rick) Hamann of Quincy; brothers-in-law Gerald (Connie) Mahoney and James (Patricia) Mahoney of Pleasant Plains, brother-in-law and lifelong friend, Ed Orne of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, G. Raymond Mahoney and Sue D. Mahoney, and sister-in-law, Mary S. Orne.

Bill was a 1968 graduate of Ashland High School. He was introduced by his high school basketball coach to golf, which became his lifelong passion. He graduated from Knox College in Galesburg in 1972, with a degree in economics, which he put to use in his banking career, followed by self-employment in the laundry/dry cleaning business. He was a long-time member of Carbondale Eagles Club and Crab Orchard Golf Course in Carterville.

A graveside service for family will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pleasant Plains Cemetery. A gathering to celebrate Bill's life will be held in Carbondale at a later date. Memorial gifts are suggested to Pan Foundation, PO Box 716408, Philadelphia, PA 19171. The foundation assists patients to pay for out-of-pocket health care costs. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.