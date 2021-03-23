William W. "Bill" Martin, Jr.
June 29, 1950 - March 21, 2021
VALIER — William W. "Bill" Martin, Jr., 70, of Valier, passed away at 2:32 P.M., Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his residence.
Bill had worked as a forklift operator for General Dynamics in Marion, IL. He attended the Church of the Nazarene in Royalton, IL. He was a United States Navy veteran of Vietnam. Bill was a life member of Hurst Masonic Lodge 1004 and a member of Swords of Bunker Hill and the Italian Club of Coello.
He was born June 29, 1950, at Christopher, IL, the son of William Wayne and Betty (Simmons) Martin.
He married Jessica Ann Wilson on February 12, 1972, at Carterville, IL, and she preceded him in death on January 6, 1978.
He is survived by one daughter - Daphney Schimanski and husband Phil of Du Quoin, one son - William "Tuffy" Martin of Murphysboro; one step daughter, Jerica Nolan and husband Eric of Carterville; three grandsons: Jesse Alexander McDicken of Rolla, MO, William Henry Martin of Murphysboro and Clayton Nolan of Carterville; one granddaughter, Taylor Nolan of Carterville; one brother, Richard Martin of Zeigler; and special friend, JoAnn Sanders and family of Royalton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; two brothers: Herbert Miner and Scott Martin and one sister, Alicia Bowlby.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin with Rev. Dan Taylor officiating. Military rites will be conducted immediately following the funeral service at the funeral home.
Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.
Masonic service will be at 7:00 P.M., Thursday at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.
Please use social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask.
Cremation rites will be accorded after the service.
Burial will be at a later date in the Cundiff Cemetery at Colp, IL.
Friends may make memorials to Hurst Masonic Lodge and will be accepted at the funeral home.
For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.