William W. "Bill" Martin, Jr.

June 29, 1950 - March 21, 2021

VALIER — William W. "Bill" Martin, Jr., 70, of Valier, passed away at 2:32 P.M., Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his residence.

Bill had worked as a forklift operator for General Dynamics in Marion, IL. He attended the Church of the Nazarene in Royalton, IL. He was a United States Navy veteran of Vietnam. Bill was a life member of Hurst Masonic Lodge 1004 and a member of Swords of Bunker Hill and the Italian Club of Coello.

He was born June 29, 1950, at Christopher, IL, the son of William Wayne and Betty (Simmons) Martin.

He married Jessica Ann Wilson on February 12, 1972, at Carterville, IL, and she preceded him in death on January 6, 1978.

He is survived by one daughter - Daphney Schimanski and husband Phil of Du Quoin, one son - William "Tuffy" Martin of Murphysboro; one step daughter, Jerica Nolan and husband Eric of Carterville; three grandsons: Jesse Alexander McDicken of Rolla, MO, William Henry Martin of Murphysboro and Clayton Nolan of Carterville; one granddaughter, Taylor Nolan of Carterville; one brother, Richard Martin of Zeigler; and special friend, JoAnn Sanders and family of Royalton.