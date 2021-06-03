METROPOLIS - William W. Winters, of Metropolis, IL passed away May 29, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Villa Ridge. Funeral services will be Sunday, June 6th at 1:30 p.m. To view the full obituary visit, http://www.jone-funeral.com.