William Wiese
MARION - William Wiese, 82, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Blue Funeral Home in Marion with Rev. John Howatt officiating. Visitation will also be on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
For more information, please visit bluefuneralhome.com.
