MARION — Willie “Bill” Epps Dutton, 87, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Marion VA CLC under hospice care.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 24, in Aldersgate Methodist Church in Marion, with Pastor Lance Leeds officiating. Military Rites will be performed by the Marion VFW with assistance from the National Guard. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Harrisburg. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.

Blue Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with arrangements. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, those attending the service are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made to Aldersgate Methodist Church or the Marion VFW Ritual Team. Donations will be accepted at the church or Blue Funeral Home.