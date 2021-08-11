Wilma Allene Stacy
1925 - 2021
ELKVILLE — Wilma Allene Stacy was born on June 19, 1925, to Velena and Ben Stacy.
Wilma married Evert Barnes on November 25, 1942. Together they had two sons, Norman Ray and Jeffrey Joe. Evert preceded Wilma in death on April 29, 1972. Wilma later married Owen Ardell Leek on March 30, 1974. He preceded her in death on October 28, 1983. Wilma was a loving wife, and a devoted and wonderful mother. She brought sunshine, joy and happiness to everyone she came in contact with. She prayed, comforted and helped everyone. All remember the dinners and good times spent at her home. Though times were hard, she always provided for family and friends.
Wilma is survived by her two sons: Norm and Jeff; three grandchildren: Bryan, Angela and Kim; and two stepsons: Barry and Steve Leek and her daughters-in-law: Peggy and Penry, whom she loved and considered them as cherished daughters.
She also wanted to show her love for her grandchildren by Steve and Penry: Meike, Lindsey, Jarrett and Mackenzie. She was blessed with many great-grandchildren and loved every one of them.
Wilma passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021.
We will all miss you and love you very much, Mom, and we know you are at rest in the arms of Jesus.
Private family graveside services were held.
Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.
For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.
