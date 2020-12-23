 Skip to main content
Wilma G. Cook
Wilma G. Cook

HERRIN — Wilma G. Cook, 97, formerly of Thompsonville, passed away Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:41 a.m. at the Herrin Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort. Burial will be in the Tower Heights Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions it is mandated that mask be worn and 10 people or less be in attendance at the service.

