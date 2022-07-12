Wilma "Jean" Boyer

May 12, 1942 - June 30, 2022

STERLING — Wilma "Jean" Boyer, 80, of Sterling, passed away, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home.

Jean was born on May 12, 1942, in Marion, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Nellie (Davis) Perry. She married Edward Boyer on Sept. 2, 1962, in Marion. She worked in housekeeping for many years, retiring in 2003. Jean was a supreme fisherman, enjoyed camping and thrifting, and loved to read. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include, her husband of nearly 60 years, Ed; her daughter, Melody (John) Donohue of Sterling; three granddaughters: Michelle (Eric) Platt, Stephanie (Josh) Andrews, and Amanda (Michael) Engelkes; three great-grandchildren: Addison Andrews, Kaleb Andrews, and Natalie Engelkes; and one sister, Judy (Jerry) McRoy of Marion, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Dean Perry.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.