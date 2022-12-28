Wilma Lee Parker
HERRIN - Wilma Lee Parker, 87, of Herrin, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Stonebridge Nursing and Rehab Center in Benton.
There will be no services or visitation. Interment will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2022 in Kentucky Veterans' Cemetery-West, 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd, Hopkinsville, KY.
Services have been entrusted to Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin.
