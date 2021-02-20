Wilma "Lucy" Ruffolo
Oct. 10, 1928 - Feb. 14, 2021
CARBONDALE — Wilma "Lucy" Ruffolo, age 92, a Carbondale native, died peacefully Valentine's morning 2021 at Manor Court. Lucy was born on October 10, 1928, to Lorraine and Pearl (Holder) Forby.
She married her soulmate, Albert Ruffolo, on August 20, 1961. Lucy never met a stranger and welcomed everyone into her home and kitchen.
Surviving Lucy are her two daughters: Patricia (Ronald) Gericke of Henderson, NV and Beverly (Gerald) Holmes of Carbondale, IL. She is additionally survived by her nine grandchildren: Denice (Jeffrey) Fullerton, Michelle (Mike) Pestka, Melissa (Shannon) Rice, Tricia Gericke, Jennifer (Matt) Gericke, John (Laura) Holmes, Ronald (Bethani) Gericke, Jared (Keisha) Holmes and Diana (Dave) Miner; 27 great grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren (with a 22nd on the way); and one great-great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters: Laura Stearns and June (Jim) Lipe of Makanda; and by two generations of Watson kids, including a brand new baby born Valentine's morning.
Lucy is preceded in death by her beloved husband Albert, her parents, sister Margaret, brother Donald Ray, one great grandchild, and one great-great grandchild.
Public visitation for Lucy will be 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. The funeral service and burial will be private. Due to COVID restrictions, no more than 50 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time along with the requirement of wearing a mask and social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Union Hill Christian Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Blaise and all the staff at Manor Court for their kindness and wonderful care given to our grandmother and treating her as if she were their own grandmother.
To share a story or memory of Lucy, please visit www.meredithfh.com
