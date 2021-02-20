Wilma "Lucy" Ruffolo

Oct. 10, 1928 - Feb. 14, 2021

CARBONDALE — Wilma "Lucy" Ruffolo, age 92, a Carbondale native, died peacefully Valentine's morning 2021 at Manor Court. Lucy was born on October 10, 1928, to Lorraine and Pearl (Holder) Forby.

She married her soulmate, Albert Ruffolo, on August 20, 1961. Lucy never met a stranger and welcomed everyone into her home and kitchen.

Surviving Lucy are her two daughters: Patricia (Ronald) Gericke of Henderson, NV and Beverly (Gerald) Holmes of Carbondale, IL. She is additionally survived by her nine grandchildren: Denice (Jeffrey) Fullerton, Michelle (Mike) Pestka, Melissa (Shannon) Rice, Tricia Gericke, Jennifer (Matt) Gericke, John (Laura) Holmes, Ronald (Bethani) Gericke, Jared (Keisha) Holmes and Diana (Dave) Miner; 27 great grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren (with a 22nd on the way); and one great-great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters: Laura Stearns and June (Jim) Lipe of Makanda; and by two generations of Watson kids, including a brand new baby born Valentine's morning.

Lucy is preceded in death by her beloved husband Albert, her parents, sister Margaret, brother Donald Ray, one great grandchild, and one great-great grandchild.