Winifred Louise (Atchison) Van Horn

Oct. 15, 1932 - June 2, 2021

BENTON — Winifred Louise (Atchison) Van Horn, better known as Mom Winnie, Winnie Lou, Winnie Woo, Winifred LouBellous, Mom, and Mother, passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL. Winnie was born in Whittington, IL, October 15, 1932, the daughter of William "Willie" and Louise (House) Atchison.

Winnie was a devoted daughter, a loving wife, a patient mother, and a movie star glam "ma." She was known by others to be genuine, gracious, classy, stylish and could out-shop the best of them. Family was everything to her. On any given day, you could find her sitting with family and friends at what the family would call "the round table" with a cup of coffee and enjoying life.

She and her husband, Wilbur Van Horn, owned and operated Biebel Roofing Company in Benton, IL, for more than 43 years where Winnie managed the office and the "Biebel Boys". When not at work, Winnie and Wilbur spent time enjoying their farm in Vienna, IL, with family and friends.