Winifred Louise (Atchison) Van Horn
Oct. 15, 1932 - June 2, 2021
BENTON — Winifred Louise (Atchison) Van Horn, better known as Mom Winnie, Winnie Lou, Winnie Woo, Winifred LouBellous, Mom, and Mother, passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL. Winnie was born in Whittington, IL, October 15, 1932, the daughter of William "Willie" and Louise (House) Atchison.
Winnie was a devoted daughter, a loving wife, a patient mother, and a movie star glam "ma." She was known by others to be genuine, gracious, classy, stylish and could out-shop the best of them. Family was everything to her. On any given day, you could find her sitting with family and friends at what the family would call "the round table" with a cup of coffee and enjoying life.
She and her husband, Wilbur Van Horn, owned and operated Biebel Roofing Company in Benton, IL, for more than 43 years where Winnie managed the office and the "Biebel Boys". When not at work, Winnie and Wilbur spent time enjoying their farm in Vienna, IL, with family and friends.
Winnie was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi, a community service organization, and the Rinky Dinks Club. She and her husband, Wilbur, were avid supporters of Benton Rangers basketball and rarely missed a game throughout the years.
Winnie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Atchison; and her brother, Jim Atchison.
Winnie is survived by her husband Wilbur Van Horn of 69 years; and three children: daughter, Lynette (Van Horn) Ing, and husband Weldon, daughter, Alecia (Van Horn) Moore and husband Hugh, and son, Brian Van Horn and wife Nina; six grandchildren: Wesley Ing and wife Kristin, Lyndsey Moore, Whitney (Ing) Swift and husband Rob, Lauren (Moore) Johnson and husband Brent, Will Van Horn, and Ella Van Horn; seven great grandchildren: Westin Ing, Lyric Johnson, Grant Swift, Wynnstin Ing, Winnie Swift, Karaline Ing, and Landry Johnson.
Visitation and funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Morton & Johnston Funeral Home at 410 South Main Street Benton, IL.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Morton & Johnston Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Burial services will immediately follow funeral services at Shiloh Cemetery in Whittington, IL.
For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com
