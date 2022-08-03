Wyatt Montana Pulver

May 4, 1995 - July 26, 2022

BENTON — Wyatt Montana Pulver, 27, of Benton lost his battle with depression at his home on July 26, 2022.

He was born in Centralia, IL on May 4, 1995, the son of Ricky and Renee (Carlyle) Pulver.

He married Vera "Nicole" Welch on April 18, 2019.

Wyatt loved playing the guitar, camping, stargazing, guns and their dog, Nova. He was employed at Continental Tire.

Wyatt is survived by his wife, Vera "Nicole" Pulver of Benton; mother, Renee Helton and husband, Kevin of Anna; father, Ricky Pulver and wife, Lisa of Anna; five siblings: Leah Pulver and fiancé Carmen Sinatra of Saugus, MA, Tia Jackson and Steven of Anna, Ryan Pulver of Anna, Alexis Roeker and spouse Aurora of Jonesboro, Natalie Knight of Anna; brother, Ethan Helton of Georgia; grandmother, Phoebe Siegler of Connecticut; best friend, Allen Richards; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at the Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton with Pastor Bob Hagerman officiating. Visitation will be after 11 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers or gifts donations can be made directly to the funeral home.

