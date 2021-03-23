Wylanna Harriet (Jones) Attig

May 29, 1930 - March 20, 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Wylanna Harriet (Jones) Attig, 90, of Murphysboro, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Herrin Hospital. She was born May 29, 1930, in Carbondale, Illinois, to James Andrew and Kate Adeline (Phemister) Jones. She was married to Vincent DuWayne (Wayne) Attig on June 6, 1948, in Murphysboro.

Survivors include son, Dale (Cindy) Attig of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Carla (Randy) Wood of Murphysboro. She is also survived by grandchildren: Terry (Hetti) Lilley of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Ami (Van) Lilley-Plexico of Smithton, Illinois, Stacie Attig of Phoenix, Arizona, and Zach (Alexis) Waters of Phoenix, Arizona. Great-grandchildren are Madeleine Lilley and Mira Plexico of Smithton, Illinois, and Wynter Waters of Phoenix, Arizona.

Wylanna was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, as well as her parents, siblings: (James and Georgia), and a granddaughter, Kelli Jo Attig.

Services will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum, with entombment to follow.

Memorials may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene in Murphysboro.

