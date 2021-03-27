York James "Jim" Crawford

JOHNSTON CITY - York James "Jim" Crawford, 65, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his wife, family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Blue Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor John Holst and Pastor Stephen Hudspath officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, those attending the funeral service and visitation are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks is encouraged.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be accepted at the funeral home.

For more information, please visit bluefuneralhome.com.