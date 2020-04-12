Yvonne Ann Cox-McGlashen

She is survived by her children, Audrey (Cory) Franklin of Arlington, Kentucky, Bradford (Merritt) Lingle of St. Louis, Lara Jade Eberly (Sean) of Carbondale, Daphne Norris of Porterville, California; as well as 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her siblings, Florence (Jim) Pace, Sandy (Jim) Gawlik, Linda Merrell, Tom (Vicki) Cox; and several nieces and nephews.

Yvonne loved life, outdoors, people and her country. She was a loving lady that showed kindness, compassion, and strength. She adored her extended family including her brothers, sisters and all their kin. She embraced her role as Grams/Gigi and mother as most fulfilling next to her experience at Home Depot; therefore she was always surrounded by family of sort. She had a heart of gold. Some people are like a diamond, leaving everything next to it looking dull and that was Yvonne. She will be missed immensely.