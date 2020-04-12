JOHNSTON CITY — Yvonne Ann Cox-McGlashen, 71, passed peacefully with her children present at Barnes-Jewish Hospital on April 4, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior.
Yvonne was born on March 2, 1949, in Carbondale, to Loyd and Golda (Laffoon) Cox.
She is survived by her children, Audrey (Cory) Franklin of Arlington, Kentucky, Bradford (Merritt) Lingle of St. Louis, Lara Jade Eberly (Sean) of Carbondale, Daphne Norris of Porterville, California; as well as 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her siblings, Florence (Jim) Pace, Sandy (Jim) Gawlik, Linda Merrell, Tom (Vicki) Cox; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Lloyd William Cox; and her sister, Carol Irene Groves.
Yvonne loved life, outdoors, people and her country. She was a loving lady that showed kindness, compassion, and strength. She adored her extended family including her brothers, sisters and all their kin. She embraced her role as Grams/Gigi and mother as most fulfilling next to her experience at Home Depot; therefore she was always surrounded by family of sort. She had a heart of gold. Some people are like a diamond, leaving everything next to it looking dull and that was Yvonne. She will be missed immensely.
No services are arranged.
Visit Yvonne Cox McGlashen Celebration of Life on Facebook for possible future gathering.
