Yvonne Brown

Yvonne worked at Doctor's Hospital (now Memorial Hospital of Carbondale) and the Carbondale Clinic for over 25 years. She retired after working several years for Dr. Adirau Palagiri, MD.

Yvonne enjoyed a good laugh and an inch of wine from time to time. She loved gardening, animals and her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her 'dumb kids' who were forevermore called that after failing to properly identify a certain type of potato. Yvonne was a happy person by nature, satisfied with simple pleasures. Yvonne and Wilbur loved to travel and visited all 50 United States and several countries overseas. One of their favorite things to do was taking Sunday afternoon drives throughout the countryside, often stopping for pie or cobbler on the way home.

A few years after Wilbur's death in 2015, she moved into Liberty Village in Carbondale and lived there until her death. She had many friends at Liberty Village and spent many hours a day playing Yahtzee and Uno with her 'card girls'. She also enjoyed a special friendship with Jim Ellis, with whom she shared many happy times, including a 13-hour car trip to Branson, Missouri (made longer than planned due to an adventure crossing the Mississippi River during a flood).

Yvonne was a long-time member of University Baptist Church in Carbondale as well as Red Hats and the Hickory Ridge Golf dinner group.