Yvonne Brown
1929 - 2021
CARBONDALE — Yvonne Brown, 91, of Carbondale died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale of complications from COVID-19.
Please join family and friends of Yvonne Brown for a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home, 31 Memorial Drive (Old Route 13), Murphysboro, IL 62966 with Rev. John Annable officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Those who wish to remember Yvonne in a special way can make a gift in her memory to University Baptist Church (700 South Oakland, Carbondale, IL 62901).
To view the obituary, share memories, or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.
