Zella JoAnn (McAnelly) McRoy

MARION — Zella JoAnn (McAnelly) McRoy, age 90, of Marion, IL, passed from this earth at 4:45 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, in the Integrity Healthcare Center of Marion. She is now reunited with her beloved husband and high school sweetheart Robert Jackson "Jack" McRoy.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

Zella JoAnn McRoy will be laid to rest among the proceeding generations of her family, during a graveside service at Freedom Cemetery, located south of Marion on IL Routh 37, roughly a mile from where the McAnelly's settled the land so many years ago.

The graveside committal service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Freedom Cemetery with Rev. David Milburn presiding and grandson, Andrew McRoy presenting the eulogy.

Those wishing to attend the graveside committal service should gather at the cemetery prior to 11 a.m.

Interment will follow next to her husband, Robert.

