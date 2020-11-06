Officials: Pandemic in Southern Illinois 'worse it's been since March;' transmission risk 'higher now than ever'

“Even though we’re tired,” Ripperda said, now is not the time to take major risks with the pandemic. “It’s the worst it’s been since March.”

Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston said that the increased spread has challenged contact tracing.

“Back several months ago, with contract tracing, most of the time we could pinpoint or trace that case to where it got introduced into a group of people. Now, that’s becoming harder and harder,” Hagston said. Case investigations are important to controlling the pandemic because if the source of an outbreak can be identified, it may be possible to quarantine everyone associated with an office or event, for instance, and limit the spread.

Hagston also expressed concerns about people becoming lackadaisical in their approach to health guidelines. Some folks seem to assume that if they’ve made it this long without contracting COVID-19, or knowing someone who has become seriously ill from it, that they don't have much to worry about. But that's not the case.

“Local transmission risk is higher now than ever,” Hagston said. “I truly believe that is the case based upon everything we’re hearing from the health care system, and that we’re seeing with new cases each day.”