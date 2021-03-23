 Skip to main content
Officials schedule town hall about potential sale of Harrisburg Lake
Saline County

Harrisburg’s city council will hold a town hall March 30 to discuss the future of Harrisburg Lake.

Authorities said the need for the town hall stemmed from comments made by existing leaseholders and their thoughts on the potential sale.

"We want to hear everyone's thoughts regarding this potential sale, but it should be understood...the City of Harrisburg has not sold the Lake, but did vote to accept bids," Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek said in a news release Tuesday.

The decision to accept bids came after the city had been approached multiple times throughout 2020 and 2021.

City officials said in the news release that the city has not currently advertised the property for bid. However, once placed in the respective newspapers, the ad will run for 30 consecutive days. It said sealed bids will then be opened at the following council meeting for discussion.

The town hall will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 30 in the auditorium at city hall. Social distancing and masks are required.

The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

